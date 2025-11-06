Markets

Lundin Mining Q3 Earnings Up

November 06, 2025 — 02:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF, LUN.TO), on Thursday reported its net income increased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income from continuing operations increased to $184.6 million to $110 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.17 versus $0.11 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.18 versus $0.09 last year.

EBITDA rose to $469 million from $389.7 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $489.7 million from $385.3 million

Revenue increased to $1.01 billion from $873.1 million in the previous year.

Further, the company raised its full-year copper guidance to 319,000 - 337,000 tonnes from 303,000 - 330,000 tonnes.

On Wednesday, Lundin Mining closed trading, 4.61% higher at $22.69 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

