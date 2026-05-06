Lundin Mining Corp. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $280.5 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $137.9 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lundin Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $264.6 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.9% to $1.158 billion from $919.6 million last year.

Lundin Mining Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $280.5 Mln. vs. $137.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $1.158 Bln vs. $919.6 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.