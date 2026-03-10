Markets

Lundin Mining To Acquire Additional 5% Ownership In Caserones

March 10, 2026 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lundin Mining (LUN.TO, LMC, LUMI.ST) has entered into purchase agreements to acquire an additional 5% interest in the issued and outstanding equity of SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile, which owns the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine located in Chile, as well as a 30.9% interest in the Los Helados Project and a 0.62% net smelter return royalty on Los Helados from JX Advanced Metals Corporation and affiliates for total consideration of $215 million.

Lundin initially acquired a 51% interest in Caserones in 2023 and increased ownership to 70% in 2024. Upon closing of the transaction, Lundin Mining will increase ownership interest to 75%.

At last close, Lundin Mining was trading at C$35.27, up 1.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.