Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Moves 1.46%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed at $2.09, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.85% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 4.57%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.08, up 55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.59 million, up 13.56% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$4.5 per share and revenue of $69.91 million, indicating changes of +51.3% and -7.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Luminar Technologies, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

