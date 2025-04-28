Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $3.82, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 35.66% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.75, up 38.6% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $17.04 million, indicating a 18.76% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$5.80 per share and a revenue of $88.47 million, demonstrating changes of +37.23% and +17.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Luminar Technologies, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Luminar Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

