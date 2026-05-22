Lumentum's AI Connectivity Portfolio Expands: Is Growth Durable?

Lumentum Holdings’ LITE expanding AI connectivity portfolio is becoming a major long-term growth driver, supported by surging hyperscaler demand for high-speed optical networking, AI interconnects and next-generation data center infrastructure.



The company delivered record third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $808 million, driven primarily by booming demand for transceivers and laser chips used in AI clusters and cloud networking. It also emphasized that hyperscalers are increasingly shifting toward distributed “scale-across” AI architectures, creating strong demand for Lumentum’s pump lasers, narrow linewidth laser assemblies and wavelength-selective switches. These products are critical for enabling high-bandwidth synchronization across AI data centers while maintaining power efficiency and low latency.



Lumentum is also benefiting from the accelerating adoption of 800G and emerging 1.6T optical connectivity solutions. Shipments of narrow linewidth laser assemblies grew more than 120% year over year, while pump laser shipments increased 80%. The company additionally achieved record EML laser chip shipments, with strong momentum in 200G-per-lane technologies.



Notably, Lumentum is strengthening its manufacturing footprint to support sustained AI-driven demand. The acquisition of a fifth indium phosphide fab in North Carolina significantly expands long-term production capacity for AI optical networking products. Recent company updates further highlighted progress in co-packaged optics (CPO), optical circuit switching (OCS) and ultra-high-power laser technologies designed for next-generation AI infrastructure.



The company has forecast revenues of between $960 million and $1.01 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting ongoing progress across its AI networking portfolio. With its growing involvement in the next-generation AI infrastructure and high-speed optical interconnect markets, Lumentum appears well-positioned to sustain its growth ahead.

How Rivals Are Challenging Lumentum’s AI Connectivity

Broadcom Inc. AVGO challenges LITE in AI connectivity through its leadership in custom AI accelerators, Tomahawk switches and high-speed SerDes networking. The company benefits from deep hyperscaler partnerships, strong supply-chain control and a first-mover advantage in 100T switching and 200G SerDes technologies. Broadcom’s scale, manufacturing expertise and integrated AI networking portfolio give it superior competitive strength over Lumentum. However, AVGO’s heavy dependence on a few hyperscaler customers remains a risk.



Marvell Technology MRVL is intensifying competition with Lumentum through its rapidly expanding AI interconnect, electro-optics and custom XPU ecosystem. Marvell holds strong advantages in 1.6T PAM optical connectivity, coherent DSPs, CPO technology and AI scale-up networking after acquiring Celestial AI and XConn. MRVL’s varied AI networking portfolio, hyperscaler relationships and accelerating custom silicon business strengthen its position against Lumentum.

LITE’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Lumentum’s shares have surged 161.3% year to date, significantly outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 17.2% gain and the Zacks Communication – Components industry’s 128.5% rise.

LITE’s YTD Price Performance



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LITE trades at a premium with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 14.26X compared with the industry's 6X. LITE carries a Value Score of F.

LITE’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LITE’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.21 per share, up 6.8% over the past 30 days and reflecting impressive growth of 298.54% year over year.



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Lumentum flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.