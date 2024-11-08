Lumentum price target raised to $115 from $80 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Lumentum (LITE) to $115 from $80 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said Lumentum announced better results and guidance, driven by a bounce from Telco off the bottom and a return of its primary CloudLight customer (Google) in December.

