Lument Finance Trust's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Lument Finance Trust Inc's 7.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFT.PRA) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $19.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.04% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, LFT.PRA was trading at a 20.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.92% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for LFT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Lument Finance Trust Inc's 7.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Lument Finance Trust Inc's 7.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFT.PRA) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LFT) are off about 0.8%.

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