Lument Finance Trust's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for LFT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Lument Finance Trust Inc's 7.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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In Friday trading, Lument Finance Trust Inc's 7.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFT.PRA) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LFT) are off about 0.8%.
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