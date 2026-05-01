Markets
LFT.PRA

Lument Finance Trust's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

May 01, 2026 — 03:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Lument Finance Trust Inc's 7.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFT.PRA) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $19.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.04% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LFT.PRA was trading at a 20.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.92% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for LFT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Lument Finance Trust Inc's 7.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

LFT.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Friday trading, Lument Finance Trust Inc's 7.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFT.PRA) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LFT) are off about 0.8%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 High Yield Baby Bonds
 ESES Options Chain
 Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High Yield Baby Bonds-> ESES Options Chain-> Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy-> More articles by this source->

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LFT.PRA
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