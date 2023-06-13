Lumen's (LUMN) ExaSwitch to Transform Network Interconnection

Lumen Technologies LUMN has collaborated with Google and Microsoft MSFT to introduce a network interconnection ecosystem – ExaSwitch. This platform enables organizations with high bandwidth requirements to efficiently route their traffic between networks without the need for third-party intervention.

The ExaSwitch project was initiated by several key participants to facilitate traffic routing between major Internet and cloud networks. The initial adopters include Lumen, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and another major cloud provider. The ExaSwitch ecosystem will expand as more members join, which makes it easier to automate, boost, and effectively manage network capacity between its members.

Each participant will select their fiber source for joining into ExaSwitch, and the ExaSwitch administrator will install optical hardware at that location. Two parties can easily connect via self-provisioning or by using an administrator-controlled application programming interface gateway. The administrator for the initial deployments is Lumen.

ExaSwitch includes a self-service portal that enables participants to configure and establish connectivity with other participants. Each site has an optical cross-connect capacity of up to 25.6 Tbps, and connections are put up in 400G increments and used on demand in 100G increments.

ExaSwitch has the potential to transform the interconnection ecosystem by improving connectivity, resiliency, and speed by creating a geographically distributed yet automated interconnection platform.

Currently, Lumen operates the ExaSwitch platform in three of the largest U.S. interconnection hubs, namely Chicago, Dallas and Virginia. The company also plans to expand to all major markets in North America with large Internet hubs.

This collaboration is in line with Lumen’s growth strategy, as announced during its Investor Day 2023. The company plans to secure its existing customer base by making proactive investments in enhancing the overall customer experience.

The company aims to achieve this by leveraging strategic partnerships to aid customers in modernizing their infrastructure and transitioning from traditional voice communication technologies to more advanced options such as Voice over Internet Protocol, Unified Communications and Collaboration, Virtual Private Networks and Voice Migration.

Lumen will invest in next-generation fiber networks and expand its footprint in the cybersecurity market. The company has also launched its ultra-fast broadband connectivity service, Quantum Fiber, which provides gig and multi-gig speed Internet across 18 cities.

Lumen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 82.7% against the sub-industry’s growth of 5.9% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

