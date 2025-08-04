Markets
Lumen Technologies Subsidiary Level 3 Financing Plans To Offer $1.25 Bln Notes Due 2034

August 04, 2025 — 09:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Monday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Level 3 Financing, Inc. plans to offer $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of First Lien Notes due 2034.

Level 3 Financing intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, to partially redeem $1.075 billion aggregate principal amount of Level 3 Financing's 11.000% First Lien Notes due 2029, including payment of redemption premium, and to pay related fees and expenses.

Lumen Technologies is an American telecommunications company headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, which offers communications, network services, security, cloud solutions, voice and managed services through its fiber optic and copper networks, as well as its data centers and cloud computing services.

