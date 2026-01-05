Lumen Technologies Subsidiary Announces Additional Senior Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN), Monday announced that its subsidiary, Level 3 Financing, Inc., plans to offer an additional $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.500 percent Senior Notes due 2036.

The subsidiary intends to use the proceeds and, if necessary, cash on hand or other available liquidity, to fund the purchase of any Existing Second Lien Notes.

The company noted that the additional notes are being offered as a further issuance of Level 3 Financing's 8.500 percent Senior Notes due 2036, of which $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount was originally issued on December 23, 2025.

In the pre-market hours, LUMN is trading at $7.73, up 0.52 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

