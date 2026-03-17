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Lumen Technologies Appoints Kevin Chilton As Chair

March 17, 2026 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lumen Technologies, Inc.(LUMN), a telecom company, said on Tuesday that its Chair, Mike Glenn, has decided to retire.

Subsequently, the Board has appointed Kevin P. Chilton, an existing member of the Board since 2017, as the new Chair. Chilton will assume his new role following the company's 2026 annual meeting.

At Lumen, Chilton has been serving as a Board member and the Chair of the Risk and Security Committee since 2018. Earlier, Chilton had worked for the U.S. Air Force as a four-star General before his retirement in 2011.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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