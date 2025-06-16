Lumen Technologies Announces Offering Of $1 Bln Of First Lien Notes

(RTTNews) - Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN), a telecom company, said on Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Level 3 Financing, Inc., plans to offer $1 billion aggregate principal amount of first lien notes due 2033.

Level 3 Financing intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all $924.522 million aggregate principal amount of Level 3 Financing's first lien 10.500% senior secured notes due 2030, including payment of redemption premium, and to pay related fees and expenses.

