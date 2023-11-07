News & Insights

Lumen Tech Secures $110 Mln U.S. DISA Contract

November 07, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) on Tuesday announced that it has secured a contract worth approximately $110 million from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide mission-critical network services to the U.S. Department of Defense.

This contract is an extension of a previous network services contract that DISA had awarded to Lumen.

Under the new contract, Lumen will assume the responsibility of operating and maintaining DISA's fiber backbone.

This includes the maintenance of colocation facilities, diverse end-to-end network infrastructure, dark fiber, new fiber builds, and system updates utilizing new technologies to improve network resilience, reduce latency, and increase availability.

The contract period is from November 30, 2023, to September 30, 2028.

