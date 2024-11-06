Lumen price target lowered to $6 from $7 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Gregory Williams lowered the firm’s price target on Lumen (LUMN) to $6 from $7 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported sizable downside EBITDA on heavy transformational spending mixed segment results upside fiber adds but most importantly highlighted new PCF fiber wins of $3B to raise FCF guidance.

