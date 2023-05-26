Lumen (LUMN) Adds WinMagic to its Channel Partner Program

Lumen Technologies LUMN has partnered with WinMagic and added the latter to its Channel Partner program. This partnership allows WinMagic to leverage Lumen's vast network and cloud and security solutions to expand its offerings to existing customers and enter new markets through the latter’s partner program.

The Channel Partner program will give WinMagic access to Lumen's integrated portfolio of global solutions, empowering it to enhance product adaptability in areas such as network services, infrastructure and applications. The combination of Lumen's solutions and infrastructure and WinMagic's authentication and endpoint encryption products will provide customers with a comprehensive range of cybersecurity solutions.

WinMagic's portfolio includes the MagicEndpoint passwordless authentication solution, which offers preboot authentication, Windows login and passwordless authentication for online services and applications.

The software's zero-trust security design is well-suited for both government and commercial environments, providing end-to-end security while maintaining a seamless user experience. Additionally, SecureDoc endpoint encryption enables organizations to protect all their data simultaneously, safeguarding against cyberattacks without disrupting productivity, added WinMagic.

Overall, the partnership aims to tap the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions. Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global cyber security market size is projected to grow from $172.3 billion in 2023 to $424.9 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 13.8%. The industry is likely to benefit from increased adoption of cloud computing and rising cybersecurity attacks, added the report.

Lumen provides a range of networking and cloud and security solutions to government agencies and consumers. Their services include Internet connectivity, voice and video services and managed services.

In April, the company announced that it expanded its portfolio of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) to tackle the rising cyber threats. The company has added Versa Networks and developed Rapid Threat Defense to further boost its SASE portfolio.

Lumen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 85% compared with the sub-industry's decline of 16.5% in the past year.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Dropbox DBX, Badger Meter BMI and Blackbaud BLKB. Dropbox sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Badger Meter and Blackbaud hold a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox’s 2023 earnings has increased 10.1% in the past 60 days to $1.85 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12.3%.

Dropbox’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.4%. Shares of DBX have gained 11% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have surged 83.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings has increased 7.3% in the past 60 days to $3.68 per share.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have jumped 17% in the past year.

