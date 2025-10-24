Lumen and Palantir Partner to Accelerate Enterprise AI Deployment

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN is taking a major step forward in advancing enterprise AI adoption through a new alliance with Palantir Technologies Inc. As businesses worldwide race to transform massive amounts of data into real-time intelligence, the partnership aims to bridge one of AI’s biggest gaps, connecting advanced intelligence with the high-performance network infrastructure required to drive the next wave of digital transformation.

The two industry leaders, both building core infrastructure for the AI era, have entered a multi-year, multi-million-dollar partnership designed to help enterprises across sectors deploy AI faster and more securely in complex, multi-cloud environments. The collaboration will combine Lumen’s next-generation digital networking solution, the Lumen Connectivity Fabric, with Palantir’s Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), recognized for powering AI and data operations for modern enterprises.

What Does This Partnership Offer?

The partnership aligns with Lumen’s connected ecosystem strategy, which integrates its robust physical network and digital platforms with innovations from leading technology companies to deliver customer-first, AI-driven solutions. Through this collaboration, enterprises will gain access to integrated designs that merge Palantir’s AI capabilities with Lumen’s infrastructure, offering a streamlined path to operationalize AI through proven, secure and scalable solutions. These offerings will enable organizations to move and manage data efficiently across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enhance AI applications with lower latency and costs, and accelerate business transformation with built-in intelligence and automation.

The collaboration builds on existing momentum between the two companies. In September, Lumen announced it had adopted Palantir Foundry and AIP to modernize its operations, streamline digital service delivery and accelerate its own transformation, demonstrating the real-world power of this partnership in action.

Management highlighted that together the companies are uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to unlock their AI ambitions with unprecedented scale and speed.

LUMN’s strategic partnership bodes well. In August 2025, it partnered with Pac-12 Enterprises to launch a new broadcasting model using Lumen’s Network-as-a-Service. The partnership debuts with Washington State’s home opener against Idaho on August 30, bringing fans faster, more scalable live sports coverage.

For 2025, adjusted EBITDA is predicted to be between $3.2 billion and $3.4 billion, with Lumen expecting to report numbers near the high end of the range. This is mainly due to progress on M&S, enhanced cost controls and improved performance from legacy services. Adjusted EBITDA includes the impact from investments in transformation, higher startup costs for PCF sales and legacy revenue declines. Lumen expects EBITDA to rebound in 2026.

LUMN’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

Currently, LUMN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, shares have surged 21% compared with the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry’s growth of 3.8%.



