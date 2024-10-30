Lumen, Amazon Web Services announce partnership

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) and Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com company (AMZN), announced an agreement to strengthen data center connectivity and optimize network delivery of cloud technologies for hundreds of millions of customers across the United States. Lumen will use AWS technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and security, to modernize its applications and systems, and drive innovation in its portfolio of communications, network services, security, and voice products. In addition, Lumen will provide fiber connectivity to AWS data centers, helping enterprise customers build and deliver highly scalable AI applications across AWS Regions and AWS Local Zones. Through its Private Connectivity FabricS solution, Lumen will provide dedicated infrastructure with private fiber connections between AWS Regions and Local Zones. AWS will continue to deploy its custom network technologies on this fiber, enabling industry-leading security, availability, and performance between AWS locations. The enhanced AWS network will enable high-bandwidth and dynamic connections that provide customers with the ability to develop generative AI applications, train AI models, and deliver new AI-powered products across its Region and Local Zone footprint.

