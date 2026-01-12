Is lululemon's Guest Experience Revamp Improving Store Traffic?

lululemon athletica inc. LULU has been actively reshaping its guest experience as part of a broader effort to reinvigorate its U.S. business. Management emphasized that “product activation” is a core pillar of its action plan, with a strong focus on elevating the in-store environment and making stores more locally relevant.



Key initiatives include curating assortments by market, reducing product density to improve visual merchandising and enhancing storytelling through better adjacencies and category flow. The company has also rolled out a redesigned website and refreshed its membership program, while leveraging community activations and educators to bring the brand to life in stores.



New store formats, such as the recently opened SoHo location, showcase improved layouts and merchandising designed to deliver a more seamless and elevated shopping experience.



These efforts are beginning to show tangible benefits for store traffic and engagement. Management noted encouraging performance in the Thanksgiving shopping period, highlighting increased store visits and strong guest interactions, particularly as educators executed the updated in-store playbook. Improved merchandising helped lululemon clear seasonal inventory and successfully introduce full-price products, supporting healthier traffic patterns.



While U.S. revenue trends remain pressured, executives pointed to modest improvement expected in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 versus the third quarter, suggesting early traction from experience-led initiatives. Importantly, guest metrics remain solid, with growth in total and retained guests across age groups, indicating that enhanced experiences are helping attract and retain shoppers even in a cautious consumer environment.



Although traffic softened somewhat post-Thanksgiving, lululemon’s ongoing store experience upgrades position it to better convert visits into purchases as product newness ramps up in 2026.

Store Traffic Playbooks: What LULU’s Peers RL & GES Are Doing Differently

As store traffic remains under pressure across discretionary retail, lululemon’s peers, Ralph Lauren Corporation RL and Guess? Inc. GES, are taking distinct, experience-led approaches to bring shoppers back into physical stores.



Ralph Lauren’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 transcript suggests its guest experience investments are translating into healthier store traffic and engagement. Management highlighted double-digit retail comps globally, driven by elevated store environments, brand storytelling and key city ecosystem strategies. Flagship and remodeled stores are outperforming, while strong in-store execution and full-price focus are supporting higher-quality traffic, longer dwell times and improved conversion despite macro uncertainty.



Guess’s guest experience initiatives are supporting steadier store traffic trends. Management highlighted progress from refreshed store layouts, improved visual merchandising and a stronger focus on brand storytelling, particularly across key European locations. These efforts, combined with better product curation and marketing activations, have helped drive improved engagement and more consistent traffic, even as demand remains uneven across regions.

The Zacks Rundown for LULU

lululemon’s shares have gained 20.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 6.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, LULU trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97X, lower than the industry’s 16.49X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year declines of 10.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 have been northbound in the past seven days, whereas that for fiscal 2026 has been southbound in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LULU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.