Lululemon’s 40% Drop Looks Overdone – Here's Why

Lululemon stock (NASDAQ: LULU) has shed 30% since reporting Q1 2025 earnings and now trades around $229, down 40% year-to-date, sharply lagging the S&P 500’s 2% gain. Yet the selloff looks more sentiment-driven than fundamentally justified. The company delivered solid results: revenue rose 7% to $2.37 billion, and EPS climbed 2% year-over-year to $2.60, narrowly beating expectations. Still, investors fixated on a modest 1% same-store sales gain and a lowered full-year outlook, partially weighed down by tariff concerns. Even so, Lululemon’s robust financial foundation suggests the market may be overreacting.

For a company often considered a premium brand, Lululemon stock now trades like a value play. At just 15x trailing earnings, it sits well below both its historical average and the broader market’s 27x. Its 21x price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is only slightly above the S&P 500 average — but for a company generating superior margins, growth, and returns on capital, that premium is justified. Compared to Nike, Lululemon looks especially appealing: it boasts a lower P/E and a stronger free cash flow profile. With a market cap of $27 billion and trailing free cash flow of $1.6 billion, LULU sports a cash flow yield of nearly 6% — a figure more typical of long-term compounders than volatile retail stocks.

For investors who seek lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative, having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

A Growth Engine with Elite Financials Lululemon remains a growth machine. Over the past three years, it has posted a revenue CAGR of 19%, outpacing the S&P 500’s 5.5% by more than 3x. In the last 12 months alone, sales rose 10% to nearly $11 billion, bolstered by expanding global reach and brand equity. On the profitability front, the company posted a 23.4% operating margin and an 18.8% operating cash flow margin over the past four quarters, both comfortably above the market average. Its 16.8% net income margin further reinforces its position as one of the most operationally efficient names in retail. Financial Fortitude Few Can Match Lululemon’s balance sheet is in top shape. With a debt-to-equity ratio of just 6.0%—far below the S&P 500’s 19.4%—and $1.3 billion in cash making up 17.8% of its assets, the company has both low leverage and high liquidity. It’s well-positioned to invest, expand, or weather downturns with ease. The Caveat: This Ride Isn’t Smooth There’s no sugarcoating it: Lululemon has a history of dramatic drawdowns during market corrections. It fell 46% during the 2022 downturn (vs. the S&P’s 25%), plunged 47% in the early 2020 Covid shock (vs. 34%), and was absolutely hammered during the 2008 crash, dropping 92% (vs. 57%). Investors need to understand that with LULU, strong fundamentals don’t always insulate one from sharp sentiment swings. Our dashboard How Low Can Stocks Go During A Market Crash captures how key stocks fared during and after the last six market crashes. Buy with a Side of Volatility Lululemon checks nearly every box—strong growth, impressive profitability, and a rock-solid balance sheet. Its only major drawback? Sensitivity to market turbulence. While Q1 brought mixed beats and conservative guidance, the long-term fundamentals remain firmly intact. Investing in a single stock can be risky. You could also explore the Trefis Reinforced Value (RV) Portfolio, which has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000 benchmark indices) to produce strong returns for investors. Why is that? The quarterly rebalanced mix of large-, mid- and small-cap RV Portfolio stocks provided a responsive way to make the most of upbeat market conditions while limiting losses when markets head south, as detailed in RV Portfolio performance metrics. Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.