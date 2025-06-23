Stocks
LULU

Lululemon’s 40% Drop Looks Overdone – Here's Why

June 23, 2025 — 10:30 pm EDT

Written by Trefis Team for Trefis->

Lululemon stock (NASDAQ: LULU) has shed 30% since reporting Q1 2025 earnings and now trades around $229, down 40% year-to-date, sharply lagging the S&P 500’s 2% gain. Yet the selloff looks more sentiment-driven than fundamentally justified. The company delivered solid results: revenue rose 7% to $2.37 billion, and EPS climbed 2% year-over-year to $2.60, narrowly beating expectations. Still, investors fixated on a modest 1% same-store sales gain and a lowered full-year outlook, partially weighed down by tariff concerns. Even so, Lululemon’s robust financial foundation suggests the market may be overreacting.

For a company often considered a premium brand, Lululemon stock now trades like a value play. At just 15x trailing earnings, it sits well below both its historical average and the broader market’s 27x. Its 21x price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is only slightly above the S&P 500 average — but for a company generating superior margins, growth, and returns on capital, that premium is justified. Compared to Nike, Lululemon looks especially appealing: it boasts a lower P/E and a stronger free cash flow profile. With a market cap of $27 billion and trailing free cash flow of $1.6 billion, LULU sports a cash flow yield of nearly 6% — a figure more typical of long-term compounders than volatile retail stocks.

For investors who seek lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative, having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

yoga, sports, asana, international yoga day, yoga pose, yoga, yoga, yoga, yoga, yoga

Photo by jeviniya on Pixabay

A Growth Engine with Elite Financials

Lululemon remains a growth machine. Over the past three years, it has posted a revenue CAGR of 19%, outpacing the S&P 500’s 5.5% by more than 3x. In the last 12 months alone, sales rose 10% to nearly $11 billion, bolstered by expanding global reach and brand equity.

On the profitability front, the company posted a 23.4% operating margin and an 18.8% operating cash flow margin over the past four quarters, both comfortably above the market average. Its 16.8% net income margin further reinforces its position as one of the most operationally efficient names in retail.

Financial Fortitude Few Can Match

Lululemon’s balance sheet is in top shape. With a debt-to-equity ratio of just 6.0%—far below the S&P 500’s 19.4%—and $1.3 billion in cash making up 17.8% of its assets, the company has both low leverage and high liquidity. It’s well-positioned to invest, expand, or weather downturns with ease.

The Caveat: This Ride Isn’t Smooth

There’s no sugarcoating it: Lululemon has a history of dramatic drawdowns during market corrections. It fell 46% during the 2022 downturn (vs. the S&P’s 25%), plunged 47% in the early 2020 Covid shock (vs. 34%), and was absolutely hammered during the 2008 crash, dropping 92% (vs. 57%). Investors need to understand that with LULU, strong fundamentals don’t always insulate one from sharp sentiment swings. Our dashboard How Low Can Stocks Go During A Market Crash captures how key stocks fared during and after the last six market crashes.

Buy with a Side of Volatility

Lululemon checks nearly every box—strong growth, impressive profitability, and a rock-solid balance sheet. Its only major drawback? Sensitivity to market turbulence. While Q1 brought mixed beats and conservative guidance, the long-term fundamentals remain firmly intact.

Investing in a single stock can be risky. You could also explore the Trefis Reinforced Value (RV) Portfolio, which has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000 benchmark indices) to produce strong returns for investors. Why is that? The quarterly rebalanced mix of large-, mid- and small-cap RV Portfolio stocks provided a responsive way to make the most of upbeat market conditions while limiting losses when markets head south, as detailed in RV Portfolio performance metrics.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios
See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksUS MarketsInvesting
Trefis
Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.
Why Now Might Be the Best Time to Buy Lululemon Stock-> LULU Stock To Less Than $100?-> EBAY Stock vs. LULU Stock-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LULU
NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.