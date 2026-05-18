Markets

Lululemon Urges Shareholders To Reject Chip Wilson's Board Nominees

May 18, 2026 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is urging its shareholders to turn down the board nominees put forward by founder Chip Wilson. They believe his "outdated views" and "concerning conflicts of interest" could really hamper the company's efforts to recover.

This plea comes after settlement talks with Wilson fell through. He holds an 8.97 percent stake and has been pushing for more say on the board.

Lululemon feels their candidates, like former Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh, are better suited to support the incoming CEO Heidi O'Neill, who's been with Nike, Inc. for a long time and is set to step in this September.

Wilson, on his part, is still open to negotiating a settlement and argues that his nominees bring valuable creative leadership experience.

Lululemon's stock has taken a hit this year, dropping nearly 43 percent, as they deal with declining demand, stiffer competition from brands like Vuori and Alo Yoga, and the effects of tariffs.

The shareholders will have their say on the competing board candidates during the annual meeting scheduled for June 25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.