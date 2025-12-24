Lululemon Is a Good Fit for 2026: Limited Downside, Ample Upside

lululemon athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) late-2025 price action is starting to look like a real bottom, not just a reflex rally. The bottom was catalyzed by performance, expansion plans, and the shifting analyst sentiment, which limits the downside and points to ample upside for investors.

Indications suggest upside could surpass 80% by year’s end. While the market had good reason to sell off in 2025, the sell-off was likely overblown, setting the stage for high triple-digit gains going forward.

Lululemon certainly has risks, but it also has strengths that underscore the deep value it offers investors.

Growth has been sluggish but steady over the last two years, with brand recognition, quality, and customer loyalty supporting a high-margin direct-to-consumer retail business.

After its 2024–2025 correction, Lululemon trades at roughly 16x consensus EPS for the fiscal year ending January 2026 and in the mid-teens on estimates for the following year, making the current valuation look like an attractive entry point.

Lululemon’s Strong Q3 and CEO Shifts Spark Analyst Sentiment Shift

Lululemon had a strong Q3, with its International segment offsetting domestic weaknesses. Earnings results included outperformance on top and bottom lines, sequentially accelerating growth to sustain last year’s high-single-digit pace, and improved guidance for the year.

Not only are analysts raising revenue and earnings targets, but they are also increasing stock price targets, affirming the consensus forecast for a 10% upside relative to the December lows, which provides a backstop for price action.

More importantly, the institutions, which own more than 85% of this stock, are accumulating in Q4.

Institutions sold earlier in 2025, capping the market, but reverted to buying in Q4 and doing so aggressively. The balance of activity tracked by MarketBeat is approximately $1.73 bought for each $1 sold, a tailwind for stock price action that is reflected in the chart.

Buybacks Signal Confidence in Growth, Quality, and Cash Flow

Growth concerns aside, Lululemon’s business generates healthy cash flow, enabling aggressive share buybacks. So far, the company has seen a 3.5% year-over-year and 4% year-to-date decline in share count, which is expected to continue in the upcoming quarter and year.

Highlights of the Q3 release include a $1 billion authorization increase, sufficient to keep the buybacks running at a steady pace for the next eight quarters. Lulu's balance sheet remains in a fortress-like condition with no corporate debt, more than $1 billion in cash, ample inventory, and total liabilities less than 1X equity.

2026 Catalysts: CEO Transition, Activism, and 6 New Markets

The 2026 setup is catalyst-rich. Activist investor Elliott Management became one of LULU’s largest shareholders in 2025, leading to a CEO change that was well-received by the market. The change will take place in early 2026; and a formal search for a new CEO is underway. The hope is that a new CEO can reinvigorate the growth opportunity and capitalize on the International market.

Until then, the company plans to accelerate its International expansion by entering six new markets in 2026, including five in Europe and the all-important India. India is a critical growth engine for global GDP as it is the largest and fastest-growing emerging market, expected to at least double the international benchmark in the coming years, potentially doubling in size by 2030.

