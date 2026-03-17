Lululemon Athletica Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $586.87 million, or $5.01 per share. This compares with $748.40 million, or $6.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $3.640 billion from $3.611 billion last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $586.87 Mln. vs. $748.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.01 vs. $6.14 last year. -Revenue: $3.640 Bln vs. $3.611 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.63 To $ 1.68 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.400 B To $ 2.430 B

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