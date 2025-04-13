LULU Stock To Less Than $100?

How would you react if you held Lululemon stock (NASDAQ:LULU) and its value fell by 90% or more in the upcoming months? Although this might seem extreme, such an occurrence has happened before and could repeat itself. In the current year, the stock has so far lost over 30% of its value – including the single-day correction of over 14% after the company published its fiscal 2024 annual results and the more recent 10% drop after Trump’s tariff announcement. And when one considers past data on how the stock performs during an economic downturn, a correction to less than $100 from near $260 at present may not be too far-fetched.

Interestingly, the recent performance of the stock is actually counterintuitive to its financial results. LULU’s fourth-quarter earnings per share of $6.14 as well as revenue of $3.61 billion comfortably beat the market estimates of $5.85 and $3.57 billion respectively. However, investors are spooked by macro fears stemming from a slowdown in consumer spending as well as geopolitical tensions, and the management’s muted guidance of sales over the next twelve months or so.

Here’s the key point: The key takeaway is that during a downturn, LULU stock might incur substantial losses. The stock lost 36% during the inflation shock and ~47% during the Covid crisis. But the biggest of them all is that during the financial crisis of 2009, the stock lost more than 90% from its peak. That’s not a mistake. Markets can be ridiculous in the face of macro fears. Is there any similarity between the company’s current fundamental position and that of the company during the financial crisis?

In March 2009, LULU reported earnings with $45 million in cash flows, and the stock was trading at about 12 times the operating cash flow! An 8% yield. Lulu’s operating cash flow in the last twelve months was $2.27 billion – indicating a yield of 7% on a market cap of $31 billion. So what? Given the higher valuation multiple, could the stock witness a similar meltdown? Maybe not as severe – with over a decade and a half of business and investor confidence, the company would be in a much better position compared to 2009. However, concerns would remain. Naturally, individual stocks are generally more volatile than diversified portfolios. Therefore, if you are looking for growth with reduced volatility, you might consider the High-Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns of over 91% since its inception.

Here are a few key pointers on how resilient is LULU stock during an economic downturn:

Inflation Shock (2022)

LULU stock fell 36.4% from a high of $404.66 on 19 April 2022 to $257.51 on 24 May 2022, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 25.4% for the S&P 500

from a high of $404.66 on 19 April 2022 to $257.51 on 24 May 2022, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 25.4% for the S&P 500 However, the stock fully recovered to its pre-crisis peak by 16 October 2023

to its pre-crisis peak by 16 October 2023 Since then, the stock has increased to a high of $511.29 on 1 January 2024 and currently trades near $260

Covid Pandemic (2020)

LULU stock fell 47.3% from a high of $263.68 on 20 February 2020 to $138.98 on 16 March 2020, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 33.9% for the S&P 500

from a high of $263.68 on 20 February 2020 to $138.98 on 16 March 2020, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 33.9% for the S&P 500 However, the stock fully recovered to its pre-crisis peak by 21 May 2020

Global Financial Crisis (2008)

LULU stock fell 92.3% from a high of $29.00 on 22 October 2007 to $2.25 on 9 March 2009, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 56.8% for the S&P 500

from a high of $29.00 on 22 October 2007 to $2.25 on 9 March 2009, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 56.8% for the S&P 500 However, the stock fully recovered to its pre-crisis peak by 9 December 2010

Considering the potential for a slowdown in growth and broader economic uncertainties, ask yourself this question: Will you continue holding your LULU stock, or will you panic and sell if it starts falling to $250, $200, or even lower prices? Maintaining a position in a declining stock is always challenging. Trefis partners with Empirical Asset Management—a Boston-area wealth manager—whose asset allocation strategies delivered positive returns during the 2008-09 period, when the S&P lost over 40%. Empirical has incorporated the Trefis HQ Portfolio in this asset allocation framework to provide clients with better returns and reduced risk compared to the benchmark index, offering a less volatile experience as demonstrated by the HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Returns Apr 2025

MTD [1] 2025

YTD [1] 2017-25

Total [2] LULU Return -10% -33% 293% S&P 500 Return -4% -8% 141% Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio 2% -7% 566%

[1] Returns as of 4/3/2025

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.