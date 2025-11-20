Markets

Luk Fook H1 Profit To Rise Approx. 40% To 50%

November 20, 2025 — 06:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - Luk Fook Holdings (0590.HK) said, based on preliminary review of the draft unaudited consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2025, the Group expects its revenue to increase by approximately 20% to 30% compared to the corresponding period last year. The increase is primarily attributable to the effective product differentiation and sales strategies, which successfully boosted significant sales growth of fixed price jewellery products. Also, the Group expects profit for the period to increase by approximately 40% to 50%, mainly benefitted from the improved profit margin due to the rise in gold prices, the increased sales mix in fixed price jewellery products and the operating leverage.

Luk Fook advised shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the company.

