Lufthansa Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenues Rise On Demand Growth; Backs FY26 Positive View

(RTTNews) - German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Wednesday narrower net loss in its first quarter as revenues were benefited by robust demand. Further, the firm maintained positive outlook for fiscal 2026.

The company noted that Middle East crisis negatively impacts fuel prices while positively affecting demand in passenger airlines and cargo business.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Lufthansa Group continues to expect adjusted EBIT to be significantly above prior year's 1.96 billion euros.

In the first quarter, net loss was 665 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 885 million euros.

EBIT was negative 485 million euros, narrower than last year's loss of 741 million euros. The company posted adjusted EBIT loss of 612 million euros, a significant improvement compared to the previous year's loss of 722 million euros. The Adjusted EBIT margin was negative 7.0 percent, compared to negative 8.9 percent last year.

Lufthansa Group increased its revenue in the first quarter by 8 percent to 8.75 billion euros from prior year's 8.13 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.