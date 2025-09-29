Markets
Lufthansa Issues New Medium-term Financial Targets; To Cut Around 4,000 Jobs By 2030

September 29, 2025 — 05:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lufthansa Group said, for the period 2028-2030, the company plans to achieve: adjusted EBIT margin of 8 to 10 percent; adjusted ROCE before taxes of 15 to 20 percent; and adjusted free cash flow of over 2.5 billion euros per year. Also, the company will adhere to its existing dividend policy. The Lufthansa Group expects to add more than 230 new aircraft by 2030, including 100 long-haul aircraft.

Also, Lufthansa Group plans to cut a total of around 4,000 jobs worldwide by 2030, the majority of which will be in Germany. The company noted that the focus will be on administrative rather than operational roles.

