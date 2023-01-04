Markets
LHDX

Lucira Health Slide Continues

January 04, 2023 — 10:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) shares are sliding more than 21 percent on Wednesday morning trade after reaching a year-to-date high on Tuesday on announcing an Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA for OTC use of its at-home molecular COVID-19 and Flu test. Today, the medical technology company launched Lucira Connect, a free test to treat telehealth service for COVID-19 or Flu in Canada. Users will get PCR-quality, 99 percent accurate results in less than 30 minutes via their smartphone.

The company said for C$98 people could receive a free telehealth appointment included with the purchase of a test. Lucira Connect is currently offered in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta with plans to expand.

Currently, shares are at $0.47, down 21.23 percent on a volume of 11,620,342.

