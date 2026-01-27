Lucid Stock Keeps Falling. What Has to Change Before This EV Is Investable?​

Key Points

Lucid stock is down roughly 59% over the last year and 98% from its lifetime high.

The business has been posting big losses, but it has continued to attract new funding from its majority shareholder.

Lucid's poor gross margins, losses, and concentrated shareholder base pose big risks for retail investors.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group ›

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) stock continues to see volatile trading and has fallen roughly 5% over the last month. Meanwhile, shares are down 41% over the last three months and 59% over the last year.

There are a few key reasons behind company's valuation slide over the last 12 months of trading. For starters, Lucid's business has continued to post huge losses. The company has also continued to raise funds by selling new stock to its largest shareholder -- Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). The electric vehicle (EV) specialist's reverse stock split also had a bearish impact on its share price. With the stock down 98% from its lifetime high, what would it take to make Lucid investable?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What's next for Lucid?

By most accounts, Lucid makes great EVs. Its Air sedans and Gravity SUVs have won plaudits from numerous auto-industry outlets and experts, and the company has succeeded in designing and manufacturing high-quality EVs that cater to a luxury niche in the market. On the other hand, there are good reasons to doubt whether the company's business model can translate into success for shareholders even though the stock trades at heavily beaten-down levels.

Over just three quarters last year, Lucid posted a net loss attributable to common shareholders of more than $2.5 billion on roughly $831 million in sales. Meanwhile, the company currently has a market capitalization of approximately $3.4 billion.

Despite the massive losses, Lucid probably isn't in any immediate danger of going bankrupt. The company has regularly secured new capital injections through the sale of shares to the Saudi PIF, and there has been little real indication that this funding flow is in danger of being cut off. The PIF could continue to provide steadfast support for the company, but that won't necessarily wind up working out to the benefit of retail investors.

While the sale of new stock and the issuance of convertible debt notes will allow the company to continue funding its operations, these funding avenues will also continue to dilute existing shareholders. As the company's majority shareholder, dilution doesn't really pose the same problems for the PIF -- and it's conceivable that Lucid could keep diluting and diluting before ultimately being taken private. This could happen on a timeline that wipes out value for buyers of the stock at current prices.

For investors looking for a potential buy signal on Lucid stock, big increases for gross margins in conjunction with expanding vehicle production and deliveries would be a welcome green light. Alternatively, indications that an institutional investor other than the PIF might be interested in taking a much bigger stake in the company and diversifying the shareholder base would also be a bullish sign. These potential outcomes look like low-probability gambles right now.

Should you buy stock in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,174!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,099!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.