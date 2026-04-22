Lucid Sees Uber Raise Stake, Expands Robotaxi Commitment

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID is gaining attention after a recent SEC filing showed that Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER owns an 11.5% stake in the company. This reflects a total investment of $500 million, making Uber one of the largest shareholders outside the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The investment was made in two parts, with $300 million invested in July 2025 and an additional $200 million in April 2026. Uber increased its robotaxi vehicle commitment from 20,000 to at least 35,000 units.

The investment is part of a $1.05 billion capital raise announced by Lucid on April 14, 2026. This includes $550 million from an affiliate of the Saudi Public Investment Fund and $300 million from a public share offering. The capital raise supports Lucid’s financial position, while the public offering in this package adds dilution for existing shareholders.

Lucid is part of a three-way partnership with Uber and autonomous driving company Nuro. Under this arrangement, Lucid will supply the vehicles, Nuro will provide its Level 4 self-driving system, and Uber will manage the ride-hailing platform and fleet operations. Early test rides have already begun in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a commercial launch expected later this year and plans to expand into additional markets over time.

The 35,000-vehicle commitment will include the Lucid Gravity SUV and the upcoming Lucid Midsize, expected to start below $50,000 and broaden the company’s market reach.

The recent filing highlighted Uber’s ownership stake in Lucid and refocused attention on the company’s funding position and robotaxi-related developments. The financing announcement also outlined an expanded vehicle-related arrangement tied to Uber’s autonomy plans, supporting potential vehicle demand.

The funding package can help reduce near-term liquidity concerns, even with dilution.

Lucid Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lucid Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lucid Group, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LCID stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Magna International MGA and Geely Automobile GELHY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 10 cents and 30 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELHY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 73.6% and 28.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has improved 15 cents over the past 90 days, while that for 2027 has risen 12 cents over the past 30 days.

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Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.