Lucid Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected But Narrower Year Over Year

Lucid Group LCID reported first-quarter 2025 loss of 24 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents but narrower than the year-ago period’s loss of 30 cents. Revenues of $235.05 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $236.10 million but increased 36% on a year-over-year basis. Sales improved year over year on stronger vehicle deliveries.

Lucid Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lucid Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lucid Group, Inc. Quote

Key Q1 Highlights

Lucid recorded a total production of 2,212 units. The company reported total Lucid Air customer deliveries of 3,109 units in the quarter under discussion, up 58% from the year-ago quarter.

Total gross loss amounted to $228.5 million compared with a gross loss of $232 million in the prior-year quarter. The gross margin for the reported quarter was negative 97% compared with negative 134.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses amounted to $463.4 million, down from $497.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Research and development expenses were $251.2 million in the reported quarter compared with $284.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $212.2 million, down from $213.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA was a negative $563.5 million, marking an improvement from negative $598.4 million recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities in the reported quarter was $428.6 million, down from $516.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2025 were $161.2 million compared with $198.2 million for the same period last year. Free cash flow in the reported quarter was a negative $589.8 million.

Lucid had $1.85 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, compared with $1.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Lucid ended the first quarter with $5.76 billion in total liquidity. Long-term debt was $2 billion as of March 31, 2025, unchanged from the 2024-end level.

In 2025, LCID expects to produce approximately 20,000 vehicles. Lucid currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Releases From the Auto Space

Tesla TSLA reported first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of 27 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents and also decreased from the year-ago figure of 45 cents. Total revenues of $19.33 billion also lagged the consensus mark of $21 billion and declined 9% year over year. Tesla is on track for the pilot launch of robotaxi services in Austin by June. However, with the current global tariff chaos and uncertainty with Tesla’s China business, the company will revisit 2025 delivery volume guidance in the second-quarter update.

Tesla had cash/cash equivalents/investments of $37 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared with $36.5 billion on Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt and finance leases, net of the current portion, totaled $5.3 billion, down from $5.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

PACCAR Inc. PCAR recorded earnings of $1.46 per share for the first quarter of 2025, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 and declined from $2.27 reported in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $7.44 billion, down from $8.74 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others were $6.91 billion.

PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $8.1 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared with $9.65 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Capex for 2025 is envisioned in the band of $700-$800 million. PACCAR expects R&D expenses in the range of $450-$480 million compared with the previous estimate of $460-$500 million.

General Motors GM reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.78 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $2.62. Revenues of $44.02 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.5 billion and increased from $43.01 billion recorded in the year-ago period. General Motors recorded adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $3.49 billion, lower than $3.87 billion in the prior-year quarter.

General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $20.57 billion as of March 31, 2025. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $13.44 billion. The company recorded an adjusted automotive free cash flow of $811 million in the first quarter of 2025, down from $1.09 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

