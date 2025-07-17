Lucid, Nuro & Uber To Launch Premium Robotaxi Program For Global Uber Platform

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), Nuro, Inc., and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced Thursday a next-generation premium global robotaxi program created exclusively for the Uber ride-hailing platform. It is expected to be first launched later next year in a major US city.

The new robotaxi service combines the industry-leading software-defined vehicle architecture of the Lucid Gravity, the scalability and proven capability of the Nuro Driver Level 4 autonomy system, and Uber's vast global network and dynamic fleet management, delivering a fully integrated robotaxi experience developed for comfort, safety, and scale.

Autonomy is enabled by the Nuro Driver that combines automotive-grade hardware and AI-powered self-driving software designed for reliability and cost-efficiency at scale. The necessary hardware will be integrated seamlessly into the Lucid Gravity on Lucid's assembly line and will subsequently receive Nuro's software when the vehicle is commissioned by Uber.

Uber aims to deploy 20,000 or more Lucid vehicles equipped with the Nuro Driver over six years. The vehicles will be owned and operated by Uber or its third-party fleet partners and made available to riders exclusively via the Uber platform.

Nuro will lead the development and validation of a comprehensive safety case across dozens of categories using simulations, closed course testing, and supervised on-road testing to verify that the robotaxi will operate safely.

The first Lucid-Nuro robotaxi prototype is already operating autonomously on a closed circuit at Nuro's Las Vegas proving grounds.

As part of a deepening relationship with each partner, Uber plans to make multi-hundred-million dollar investments in both Nuro and Lucid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.