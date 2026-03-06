Lucid (LCID) Stock Is Trading Near Its Lows. Is It Finally Time to Buy?

Key Points

Lucid’s stock has declined more than 80% from its post-merger high.

It looks undervalued, but it faces many challenges.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group ›

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), which went public through a 2021 merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), was once a hot EV stock. In November of that year, its stock closed at a record post-merger high of $57.75 per share.

Today, Lucid's stock trades below $10. Let's see why it lost its luster, and if it's a worthwhile investment for contrarian investors.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why did Lucid's stock crash?

Lucid's public debut generated a lot of buzz for three reasons. First, it was led by Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) former chief vehicle engineer, Peter Rawlinson. Second, it targeted the luxury market with its high-end Air sedans rather than going head-to-head with Tesla. Lastly, it claimed its annual vehicle deliveries would reach 20,000 in 2022, 49,000 in 2023, and 90,000 in 2024.

But like many other SPAC-backed EV makers, Lucid missed its own ambitious targets, delivering only 4,369 vehicles in 2022, 6,001 in 2023, and 10,241 in 2024. It mainly attributed that sluggish growth to supply chain constraints, reduced EV subsidies, competition, and the broader macro headwinds for EV makers. Lucid also postponed the launch of its Gravity SUV from late 2023 to late 2024, and Rawlinson unexpectedly stepped down in early 2025.

Are brighter days ahead for Lucid?

Those setbacks were discouraging, but Lucid isn't down for the count. In 2025, its deliveries rose 55% to 15,841 vehicles as it ramped up its production of the Gravity SUV. It nearly doubled production to 17,840 vehicles and expects to produce 25,000 to 27,000 vehicles in 2026.

It's still backed by the Saudi Arabian government's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns over 60% of its shares, and it had $4.6 billion in liquidity at the end of 2025. It's also fulfilling the Saudi Arabian government's 10-year order for 100,000 of its vehicles, which started in 2022.

In 2025, Lucid partnered with Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Nuro to deploy at least 20,000 autonomous Gravity SUVs across the U.S. over six years. It will reportedly launch its third vehicle, the more affordable "Earth" SUV, in late 2026 or early 2027. To support that expansion, it will upgrade its AMP-1 plant in Arizona and its new AMP-2 plant in Saudi Arabia. However, the recent military conflicts across the Middle East could impact those plans.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect Lucid's revenue to rise more than fivefold as it narrows its losses. That's an impressive growth trajectory for a stock that trades at less than one times next year's sales, so it might be worth nibbling on if its turnaround efforts bear fruit.

Should you buy stock in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,817!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,912!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 964% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 6, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.