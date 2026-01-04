Lucid Group: When Will the Dust Settle?

Key Points

2025 was yet another challenging year for Lucid Group, with the EV maker reporting substantial losses and experiencing a further sharp decline in its share price.

Although the company has ambitious plans for 2026, these may not necessarily translate into a stock comeback.

2025 was yet another lackluster year for Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID). The stock dropped 65% and heavy operating losses have persisted for the electric vehicle maker.

Although the company has some big plans for 2026, don't assume that the dust will settle anytime soon.

Industry headwinds and the prospect of new vehicle models

In 2026, industry headwinds may continue to weigh on Lucid Group. As Morgan Stanley's Andrew Percoco noted in a recent downgrade of Lucid Group from hold to sell, the end of the U.S. federal EV tax credit last year will likely keep the industry in "winter mode" in the quarters to come.

Although Percoco might be underestimating the potential impact of Lucid's future plans -- the company plans to debut its line of lower-priced EV models in 2026 -- that may not necessarily lead to a resurgence in its share price.

One key risk remains

Production/delivery issues could soon resolve, but share dilution remains a major risk for the future performance of Lucid shares. The EV maker remains dependent on debt and equity financing from its majority owner, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Lucid hasn't raised any additional equity lately, but outstanding convertible debt totals $2 billion. The company is also planning to utilize a $2 billion credit facility from PIF to fund its expansion efforts.

Unless Lucid's lower-priced models are profitable from the outset, cash burn will persist, necessitating additional funding. Lucid may even need to convert outstanding debt into equity. This could further water down the stock price. With this, forget about the dust settling anytime soon. Until Lucid is able to self-fund its growth, expect shares to continue hitting new lows.

Should you buy stock in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.