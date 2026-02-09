Lucid Group (LCID) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Lucid Group (LCID) closed at $11.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.12% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had lost 4.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lucid Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 24, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$2.49, signifying a 13.18% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $461.5 million, up 96.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$10.73 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, signifying shifts of +14.16% and +58.74%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lucid Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

