Lucid Group (LCID) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Lucid Group (LCID) closed at $11.00 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.17% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.34% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had lost 6.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.19%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lucid Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 24, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$2.39, marking a 8.64% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $430.59 million, indicating a 83.64% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$10.63 per share and a revenue of $1.25 billion, indicating changes of +14.96% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.43% decrease. Lucid Group is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

