Lucid Group: Great Cars, Troubling Stock. Is It Still Too Risky to Touch?​

Key Points

Lucid is spending cash rapidly while its revenue is swallowed up by increasing costs.

The company is losing almost $1 billion per quarter.

It has a high debt load relative to its dwindling cash reserves.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group ›

When Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) first came on the scene with its Air electric sports sedan in 2021, it looked for a moment as if Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had met its match.

The Air was priced competitively with Tesla's flagship, the Model S, and it topped the Model S and Bugatti Chiron in a quarter-mile drag race with a time of 9.1 seconds (the Tesla and Bugatti tied with 9.3-second times.)

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Then the reviews came out, and the Air seemed to be the better car by quite a margin. It was cheaper, faster, and had a longer range than the Tesla Model S, along with more cargo space and better build quality and features.

But despite all that, Lucid has not only failed to unseat the American electric vehicle (EV) market king, but it's also on the ropes financially. And even with the release of its Gravity SUV and a celebrity ad campaign featuring Timothée Chalamet and directed by James Mangold, Lucid and its admittedly impressive cars haven't moved the needle enough for me to consider buying shares.

There's simply still too much risk here.

More like a lucid nightmare

First, the good news, because there isn't much. In the company's latest reported quarter, the third quarter of 2025, it recorded revenue of $337 million, up 68.5% over Q3 2024 on the back of a 47% year-over-year increase in new vehicle deliveries.

It's all downhill from there.

Over the course of 2025, Lucid burned through almost half of its cash reserves. It started the year with over $5 billion, and as of Sept. 30, it has $2.9 billion remaining. Couple that with the company's $2.8 billion in total debt (up 2% year over year), and the financial picture isn't looking particularly dreamy.

It gets worse, though. Despite Lucid's $136 million increase in revenue, costs rose $257.7 million, which swallowed the entirety of the increase. Still, with declines in other costs, Lucid reduced its net losses from $992.5 million in Q3 2024 to $978.4 million in Q3 2025. So, even despite the slight decrease, it's still hemorrhaging money.

Speaking of, the company's free cash flow (FCF) losses deepened from -$622.5 million for Q3 2024 to -$955.5 million for Q3 2025. Lucid is not only unprofitable, but it's also operating with a gross margin of -99.12%.

Even though Tesla had a rough 2025, too, it's still plenty profitable.

All American EV manufacturers were hurt by the end of the EV tax credit last November, but whereas it's a drag on Tesla's revenue and bottom line, it might just be lethal to Lucid.

The company is simply spending too much money that it doesn't have, and prospective customers in the United States now have less incentive to buy its cars.

See, while the Air is priced lower than its Tesla equivalent, the Model S, the Gravity is significantly more expensive than the Model Y it competes with. And Lucid has no competitor to the $36,990 Model 3.

So, there's little incentive for a price-conscious consumer to consider Lucid, even after Tesla discontinues the Model S -- something CEO Elon Musk said would likely happen this year. Paired with the company's rapidly depleting cash and growing costs to generate revenue, Lucid isn't shaping up to be a dream for your portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

James Hires has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.