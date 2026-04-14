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Lucid Group Appoints Silvio Napoli As New CEO

April 14, 2026 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Technology company Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) announced Tuesday that Silvio Napoli has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and he will also join Lucid's Board of Directors.

Napoli is currently based in Switzerland and will be relocating to the U.S. Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff will serve as Lucid's Chief Operating Officer (COO) upon Napoli assuming the CEO role.

Napoli brings decades of global industrial leadership experience, most recently serving as Chairman and CEO of Schindler Group, one of the world's leading industrial technology companies. He is known for a leadership style that emphasizes clarity of priorities, accountability, and operational excellence.

At Schindler, Napoli led large-scale international operations and drove strategic and operational change across global markets. His experience spans manufacturing, supply chain, commercial execution, organizational performance, and business transformation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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