Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) Reports Positive ESOGUARD BE-1 Data

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. LUCD announced positive data from its ESOGUARD BE-1 study. This international, multicenter Clinical Validation study evaluated the performance of the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA test, used with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, for detecting Barrett's Esophagus (BE) and esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) in a screening population. The study, led by Dr. Nicholas J. Shaheen and conducted at leading academic medical centers, follows the positive results from the Cleveland VA screening study, now published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Significance of ESOGUARD BE-1

Per Lucid Diagnostics, the ESOGUARD BE-1 study is a significant milestone in detecting esophageal precancer. Demonstrating high sensitivity and negative predictive value, the EsoGuard test offers a non-endoscopic, efficient and accessible method for early detection. With strong clinical evidence from four studies, including those funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), EsoGuard shows unprecedented performance, supporting its use as a worldwide screening tool. This breakthrough has significant implications for preventing esophageal cancer through early detection, potentially improving patient outcomes, clinical solutions for doctors and healthcare cost-effectiveness.

More on the News

The ESOGUARD BE-1 study data demonstrated excellent EsoGuard sensitivity of 87.5% and a negative predictive value (NPV) of 98.6%. Additionally, the previously announced and now peer-reviewed Cleveland VA screening study results show an identical NPV and a similar sensitivity of 92.9%.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MARKETSANDMARKETS, the global molecular diagnostics market was worth $15.6 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to reach $26.8 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.4%

This robust growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders, rising awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, and significant advancements in molecular techniques.

The MSI analysis system detects microsatellite instability, a form of genomic unrest linked to a dominant hereditary cancer called Lynch Syndrome. Sample preparation methods have improved in the field of molecular diagnostics. NANOPEC can help decrease the probability of receiving the wrong diagnosis because the fluorescent signal is too weak or the low biomarker concentration. Such technological advancements by various key players will increase the adoption of molecular diagnostics, thus driving market growth in the coming years.

Price Performance

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics have declined 46.7% so far this year against the industry's 3.4% rise. The S&P 500 has witnessed a 16.1% rise in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Lucid Diagnostics carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, Universal Health Services UHS and Ecolab Inc. ECL.

DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DaVita’s shares have gained 43.4% compared with the industry’s 15.2% rise in the past year.

Universal Health Services, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.80%. UHS’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 8.12%.

Universal Health Services has gained 21.3% against the industry’s 20.4% decline in the past year.

Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.3%. ECL’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 1.3%.

Ecolab’s shares have rallied 31.3% against the industry’s 12.9% decline in the past year

