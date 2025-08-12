Markets
Lucid To Debut New Gravity-Based Concept And Offer Test Drives At Monterey Car Week 2025

August 12, 2025 — 02:11 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) will showcase a new concept vehicle at the 74th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 17, 2025, during Monterey Car Week.

The concept, based on the Lucid Gravity SUV, will be displayed on the event's Concept Lawn. For the first time at Monterey Car Week, Lucid will also offer public test drives of the Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity.

Lucid's booth at the Pebble Beach Concours Village will run from August 14-17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, featuring immersive experiences inspired by California's landscapes and the Gravity's interior design. Guests can enjoy themed wellness drinks, cryo refresh sessions, and a scent journey evoking redwood groves and coastal cliffs.

Test drives for the Lucid Air and Gravity will be available August 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and August 15-16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with pre-registration available online or onsite.

The showcased Lucid Gravity Grand Touring boasts up to 450 miles of range, 828 horsepower, a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds, and an optional three-row configuration seating up to seven passengers.

No executive statements were included. Lucid emphasized the California-inspired design and immersive experiences aimed at highlighting the performance, range, and luxury of its EV lineup during Monterey Car Week.

LCID currently trades at $2.215 or 1.1415% higher on the NasdaqGS.

