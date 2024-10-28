Lucent introduces LucentAD Complete multi-marker blood test

Lucent Diagnostics, a brand of Quanterix (QTRX) Corporation, has introduced LucentAD Complete, a new multi-marker blood test designed to help detect Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) in a broader range of patients. Recent Alzheimer’s Association criteria for diagnosing Alzheimer’s recommend that plasma p-Tau 217 tests be designed with two cutoffs to confidently differentiate between patients with or without amyloid pathology, a hallmark of AD. However, this approach leaves an “intermediate zone” of uncertainty, requiring patients that fall into this zone follow up with cerebral spinal fluid measurement via invasive lumbar puncture or costly amyloid PET scans. LucentAD Complete addresses this by reducing the number of patients that fall into the intermediate zone by threefold. The test uses a proprietary algorithm to score five AD-related biomarkers providing significantly better amyloid classification compared to single-marker tests alone. “In over 1,000 patients across three independent clinical cohorts, we achieved guideline performance standard for a blood-based Alzheimer’s diagnostic test, while significantly increasing conclusive results for more patients versus p-Tau 217 alone,” said Masoud Toloue, CEO of Quanterix. “This test confirms our multi-marker approach as the next phase in the evolution of blood-based testing for AD, and we are excited to present our results at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference.”

