Luceco PLC Reports Strategic Share Acquisition

November 05, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Luceco plc (GB:LUCE) has released an update.

Luceco PLC has reported a significant transaction involving the acquisition of 37,953 ordinary shares by Judith Hoy, closely associated with the company’s director, Will Hoy. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange at £1.35 per share, reflects ongoing investment interest within the company’s leadership. Such movements are often closely watched by investors as an indication of internal confidence in the company’s prospects.

