LGCL

Lucas GC Limited Bottom Line Falls In H1

October 31, 2025 — 05:14 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Lucas GC Limited (LGCL) announced a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled RMB21.33 million, or RMB10.55 per share. This compares with RMB53.52 million, or RMB27.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 39.1% to RMB368.89 million from RMB605.51 million last year.

Lucas GC Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: RMB21.33 Mln. vs. RMB53.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB10.55 vs. RMB27.09 last year. -Revenue: RMB368.89 Mln vs. RMB605.51 Mln last year.

