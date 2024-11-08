Lucas GC announces status of $6M share repurchase program

Lucas GC (LGCL) announced that in terms of the share repurchase program that its board has approved, the company has made purchases, in the period between October 29 to November 7, of 96,243 ordinary shares at an average purchase price per share of $1.2189 and for an overall price of $117,312.53, which is gated by the daily trading volume of LGCL. Per the announcement made on August 8, the company’s board of directors had authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $6M of its ordinary shares, the same gross amount of proceeds that it raised in its initial public offering completed in March.

