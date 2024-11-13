Lucara Diamond Reports Strong Q3 and Key Developments

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) has released an update.
Lucara Diamond Corp. reported a successful third quarter with the discovery of two exceptional diamonds over 1,000 carats, contributing to $44.3 million in revenue. The company also made significant progress in shaft sinking at its Karowe Mine, enhancing its operational efficiency. Additionally, Lucara successfully sold its interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, streamlining its operations and eliminating a significant share issuance obligation.
