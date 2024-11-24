Lucapa Diamond Secures A$1M Loan for Exploration

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited has secured a A$1.0 million loan from New Azilian Pty Ltd, illustrating strong investor confidence. The funding will support an electromagnetic survey at the Merlin project, enhancing their understanding of potential resources. This strategic move is expected to bolster Lucapa’s exploration capabilities and financial stability.

