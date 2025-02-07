$LTRY stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LTRY stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $89,000,959 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LTRY:
$LTRY Insider Trading Activity
$LTRY insiders have traded $LTRY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW HOWARD MCGAHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $73,450.
- GREGORY A POTTS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,440
$LTRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $LTRY stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 13,655 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,179
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,149 shares (+34326.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,084
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,846 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,303
- CLEAR STREET LLC added 1,966 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,177
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 845 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $506
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 493 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $295
- AVION WEALTH removed 50 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24
