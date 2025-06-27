LTRX Solution Used by Tier-1 Operator for Managing Cell Site Generator

Lantronix, Inc. LTRX has announced a multi-year agreement with a Tier-1 U.S. mobile network operator. The collaboration will enable the digital transformation of more than 50,000 backup power systems at wireless cell sites nationwide, utilizing Lantronix’s advanced Edge gateways and cloud-based software to facilitate real-time monitoring, enhance network reliability and significantly reduce operational costs.

These backup generators play a crucial role in maintaining uninterrupted mobile service during power outages, supporting critical functions ranging from everyday mobile phone usage to life-saving medical equipment and emergency communication systems. Traditionally, maintaining these generators involved costly and inefficient manual inspections. With Lantronix’s Edge Intelligence solutions, network operators gain remote visibility and data-driven maintenance capabilities, cutting operational expenses while boosting system reliability.

The deployment leverages Lantronix’s FOX Series industrial IoT gateways along with its cloud-based Percepxion platform, offering a scalable, vendor-agnostic solution for real-time monitoring of generator health. Key metrics, such as fuel levels, battery status, oil pressure and coolant temperature, are continuously tracked to enable predictive maintenance, eliminate unnecessary site visits and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

Lantronix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lantronix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lantronix, Inc. Quote

The partnership has enabled the mobile network operator to digitize and centralize the management of its nationwide fleet of cell site generators. Notable outcomes include improved network resilience through increased generator uptime, real-time operational visibility with automated alerts for outages and tampering, and secure lifecycle management of connected assets. Additionally, the streamlined integration of millions of devices from edge to cloud has led to greater operational efficiency and cost savings.

Beyond generator monitoring, Lantronix’s solution also supports expanded infrastructure oversight, including HVAC systems, power regulators, battery banks and power phase and frequency metrics—further enhancing site readiness and reliability across the operator’s infrastructure.

Recently, Lantronix announced a collaboration with Aerora, a provider of integrated NDAA-compliant propulsion, ground control and AI-powered precision payload systems. This partnership brings cutting-edge Edge AI solutions that accelerate advancements in drones, robotics and surveillance, powered by Aerora’s OEM platform for AI-driven visual navigation.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Lantronix strengthened its position in AI edge intelligence and industrial connectivity through a series of strategic initiatives. A notable highlight was the company’s collaboration with Teledyne FLIR, where Lantronix’s Open-Q platform powered an AI-enabled thermal camera for drones, demonstrating the platform’s reliability and performance in critical edge vision applications. Further expanding its AI compute offerings, Lantronix launched the Open-Q 8550CS System on Module (SoM), built on Qualcomm’s advanced QCS8550 processor.

However, despite these advancements and recent acquisitions, Lantronix continues to face headwinds in certain business segments. Revenues from the IoT System Solutions segment, which accounted for 51.7% of total revenues, declined 45% year over year in the fiscal third quarter. The Embedded IoT Solutions segment, contributing 42.1% to overall revenues, saw a more modest drop of 3.7%. Meanwhile, the Software & Services segment, which made up 6.2% of total revenues, experienced an 8.3% year-over-year decrease.

LTRX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

LTRX currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have declined 18.9% in the past year against the Zacks Computer Networking industry’s growth of 44.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB, Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT and NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR. BLKB and CVLT sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while NTGR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while meeting in one and missing in the other, with the average surprise being 1.2%. In the last reported quarter, BLKB delivered an earnings surprise of 6.67%. Its shares have lost 15.7% in the past year.

Commvault’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.7%. In the last reported quarter, CVLT delivered an earnings surprise of 10.75%. Its shares have surged 44% in the past year.

NETGEAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 179.12%. In the last reported quarter, NTGR delivered an earnings surprise of 105.71%. Its shares have surged 87.1% in the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.