LTC Properties Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $101.62 million or $2.11 per share, compared to $17.91 million or $0.39 per share last year.

Nareit funds from operations attributable to common stockholders were $34.51 million or $0.72 per share, compared to $32.96 million or $0.72 per share last year.

Core FFO for the quarter was $33.46 million or $0.70 per share, compared to $29.58 million or $0.65 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $84.29 million, compared to $52.58 million last year.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects earnings per share of $0.60 to $0.62, Core FFO per share of $0.66 to $0.68, and Core FAD per share of $0.68 to $0.70.

For the full year 2026, the company expects earnings per share of $1.80 to $1.84, Core FFO per share of $2.75 to $2.79, and Core FAD per share of $2.82 to $2.86.

