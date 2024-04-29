LTC Properties Q1 FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC), Monday announced an increase in its Funds from Operations for the first-quarter.

FFO rose to $27.5 million from last year's $27.4 million, whereas NARIET FFO increased to $29.9 million or $0.69 per share from $27.2 or $0.66 per share in prior year.

Earnings declined to $24.2 million or $0.56 per share from $33.1 million or $0.80 per share year-ago quarter.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.53 per share.

Revenue increased to $51.4 million from last year's $49.5 million.

